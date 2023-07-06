Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. 25,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

