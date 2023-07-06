Alesco Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.49. The stock had a trading volume of 180,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,444. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.89 and its 200-day moving average is $229.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

