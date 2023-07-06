Alesco Advisors LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $31.45. 79,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,649. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

