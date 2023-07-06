Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after purchasing an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $513.80. 273,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,319. The company has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $526.34 and a 200 day moving average of $550.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

