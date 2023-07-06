Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,383. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

