Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.61. 442,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

