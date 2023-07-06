Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 42,247 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,247 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $71,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 1,287,276 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

