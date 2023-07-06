Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 5,369 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $242,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,229. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.09. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

