Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $877.05 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $877.05 million and $35.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00041571 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030562 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013777 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004367 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.
About Algorand
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,543,548,049 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
