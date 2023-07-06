Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $110.04 on Thursday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allstate will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

