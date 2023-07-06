Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.38

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.38 ($27.59) and traded as high as €27.61 ($30.01). Alstom shares last traded at €27.15 ($29.51), with a volume of 860,302 shares.

ALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.41.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

