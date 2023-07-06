Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,152. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,845 shares of company stock worth $13,604,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

