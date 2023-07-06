Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 53.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 241,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.08. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.83.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

