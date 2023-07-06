Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after buying an additional 11,063,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,878,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.05. 527,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,626. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.64. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

