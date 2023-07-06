Alta Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.76 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.54. 563,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,204. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.82. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

