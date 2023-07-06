Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,429 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,747 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 2.9 %

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.