Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 3.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $83.84. 824,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.94.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

