Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 5,872 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Zebra Technologies worth $36,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $284.77. 77,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

