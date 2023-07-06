Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 10.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.