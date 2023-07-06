AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 12,772 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $66,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 45,901.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 494,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 493,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,668,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $403.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.41 and its 200 day moving average is $401.24.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.