AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 62,817 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,817 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.53.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

