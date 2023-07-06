AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 66,468 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,468 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $146.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

