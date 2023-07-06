AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,376 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.49. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

