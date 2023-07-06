AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $15.71 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $82,865,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

