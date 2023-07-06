AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $16.77 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $23,242,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 411,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,468,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 1.2 %

CME stock opened at $183.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $211.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.64.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.