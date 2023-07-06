AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $45.46 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

