AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,027,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,881 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.3% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $125,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.