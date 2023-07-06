AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,246 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,159 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $91,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $210.16 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average of $182.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 801,986 shares of company stock worth $168,188,162. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

