AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,956,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.15 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

