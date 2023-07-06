AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 77,317 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,317 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.39% of Teck Resources worth $72,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $62,464,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

About Teck Resources



Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

