Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Raised by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Amphenol stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 523,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

