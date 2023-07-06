Analysts Offer Predictions for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

OTC:AAWH opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ascend Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

