Analysts Set Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Target Price at $142.38

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.38.

DUOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $94,215.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,374 shares of company stock worth $11,211,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Duolingo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP raised its stake in Duolingo by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $141.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

