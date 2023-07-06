Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $19.33

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

(Free Report

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.