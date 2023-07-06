AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading Up 2.7%

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 89,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

AnalytixInsight Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$18.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Get AnalytixInsight alerts:

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 243.51%.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.