Analyzing Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and Spine Injury Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $798.06 million 1.24 $146.61 million $0.46 14.22 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 771.02 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Puerto and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 11.62% 11.44% 7.78% Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Puerto and Spine Injury Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Central Puerto beats Spine Injury Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

(Free Report)

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Spine Injury Solutions

(Free Report)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.