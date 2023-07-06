AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 0.7%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.65. 41,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 261,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 1,278.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 34.0% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 973,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 246,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

