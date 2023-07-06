Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.67

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 321155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NGLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,350 ($42.52) to GBX 3,150 ($39.98) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,950 ($37.44) to GBX 3,050 ($38.71) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,300 ($41.88) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,180.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

