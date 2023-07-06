ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,872,865.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,327. The company has a market cap of $961.40 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

