Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.58. 257,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 174,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

