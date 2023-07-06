Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.58. 257,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 174,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.
Apollo Medical Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Medical
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Medical
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.