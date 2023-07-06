Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Shares of APTV opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

