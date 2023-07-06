Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.00

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 2129424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.28.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46). As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,150.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 825,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $3,854,711.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,150.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,370,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 432,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 180,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

