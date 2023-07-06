Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Argan Price Performance
Shares of ARLLF opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Argan has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.
Argan Company Profile
