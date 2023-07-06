Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Argan (OTCMKTS:ARLLFFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARLLF opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Argan has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

Argan SA engages in designing, building, developing, owning, leasing, and managing logistical platforms in France. It is also involved in the development and management of land. The company's real estate property consists of a total area of 806,000 square meters. It serves shippers and logistics companies.

