Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 146 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.