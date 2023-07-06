Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $130.04 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

