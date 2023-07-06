Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 793 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

