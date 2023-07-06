Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,423,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,844,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,602,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $98.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $111.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

