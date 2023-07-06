Argent Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

