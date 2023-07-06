Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after buying an additional 169,588 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

