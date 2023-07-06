Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 766 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

